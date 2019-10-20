Happy Ahoi Ashtami 2019: Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Wallpapers, Photos, Pics and Greetings  

Toggle Menu
Happy Ahoi Ashtami 2019 Wishes Images, Wallpaper, Pics, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Much like Karwa Chauth, Ahoi Ashtami is more widely celebrated in North India. This year, it falls on October 21. 

Happy Ahoi Ashtami 2019 Wishes Images: Happy Ahoi Ashtami. (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)

Happy Ahoi Ashtami 2019 Wishes Images, Wallpaper, Quotes, Status, Messages, Pics: Just how women fast for the well being for their husbands on Karwa Chauth, mothers on Ahoi Ashtami fast from dawn to dusk for the well-being of their sons, although these days it is done for all children. The fast is broken after sighting stars at midnight. This year, it falls on October 21.

Much like Karwa Chauth, Ahoi Ashtami is more widely celebrated in North India. The day is also known as Ahoi Aathe since fasting for Ahoi Ashtami is done during Ashtami Tithi which is the eighth day of the month. It is generally observed approximately eight days before Diwali and four days after Karwa Chauth.

In case you are not with your loved ones, you can always exchange these wishes.

* May you and your children be blessed with success and happiness in life.

* Happy Ahoi Ashtami.

* Happy Ahoi Ashtami.

*Ahoi ka ye pyara tyohar,

Jeevan mein laayein khusiyan apaar.

Happy Ahoi Ashtami 2019 Wishes Images: Happy Ahoi Ashtami. (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)
* Happy Ahoi Ashtami.

* Ahoi Ashtami aap sab ke jeewan main khushi, sukh,

Samridhi, pragati ke dwar khole

* Happy Ahoi Ashtami.

