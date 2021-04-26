Hanuman Jayanti 2021: Date, Puja Vidhi, Timings, History and Significance

Hanuman Jayanti 2021 Date: Hanuman Jayanti, which falls on April 27 this year, is celebrated as the birth of Lord Hanuman, known to be one of the biggest devotees of Lord Ram. While every year, the festival is observed with much fervour, this year, amid the rising cases of coronavirus and pandemic restrictions in place with several states observing strict lockdowns, devotees have to observe the festival at their home.

The festival is celebrated on the 15th day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra of the Hindi calendar. It is also known as Chaitra Poornima.

Importance and significance

The appearance of Lord Hanuman dates back to the beginning of Treta Yuga of the sixth Manvantara of Vaivasvata Manu, around 2.59 million years ago, as per Uttara Kanda of Valmiki Ramayana. It is believed that Lord Hanuman was born to Anjana, the wife of Vanaraja Kesari (the King of Monkeys) when she was cursed by Muni Vishwamitra for disturbing him. Anjana worshipped Lord Shiva to get rid of the curse and urged him to be a part of the child in her womb. Thus, it is believed that Lord Hanuman is an incarnation of Lord Shiva. According to legend, he is also believed to be the son of Vayu Deva or the wind god.

Devotees believe that all who pray to Lord Hanuman are able to overcome the toughest adversaries. Lord Hanuman is described as someone who always successfully tackled odds and difficult circumstances.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle