Hanuman Jayanti 2020: Puja Vidhi, Samagri, Timings, Mantra and Rituals

Hanuman Jayanti 2020 Puja Vidhi: This year Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on 8th April. (Photo: Getty) Hanuman Jayanti 2020 Puja Vidhi: This year Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on 8th April. (Photo: Getty)

Hanuman Jayanti 2020 Puja Vidhi, Samagri, Mantra: Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Hanumana who was born to Kesari and Anjani after years of penance, as per the Hindu astrology. Also known as Anjaneya, his birthday is celebrated on the night of full moon or purnima during the Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar. On this day, temples start their day with spiritual discourses which happen to only stop after the sunrise.

On this day, devotees worship the deity by

ALSO READ | Hanuman Jayanti 2020: Date, Importance & Significance of Hanuman Jayanti

This year Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on 8 April. The auspicious time is from 12:01

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd