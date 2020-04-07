Hanuman Jayanti 2020: Puja Vidhi, Samagri, Timings, Mantra and Rituals

Hanuman Jayanti 2020 Puja Vidhi, Samagri, Mantra: Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Hanumana who was born to Kesari and Anjani after years of penance, as per the Hindu astrology. Also known as Anjaneya, his birthday is celebrated on the night of full moon or purnima during the Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar. On this day, temples start their day with spiritual discourses which happen to only stop after the sunrise.
On this day, devotees worship the deity by offering vermilion or red cloth. The deity is also offered flowers, especially marigold and rose, along with ladoo, bananas and halwa. But this year due to the lockdown no processions will be carried out and no gatherings will be taking place.
ALSO READ | Hanuman Jayanti 2020: Date, Importance & Significance of Hanuman Jayanti
This year Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on 8 April. The auspicious time is from 12:01 PM, on 7 April to 08:04 AM, on 8 April.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.