Hanuman Jayanti 2020 Date: When is Hanuman Jayanti in 2020?

Sunday, April 05, 2020
Hanuman Jayanti 2020 Date in India: He is believed to be the incarnation of truth and piety. This year it will be celebrated on on April 8. On this day, various aspects of his is remembered and celebrated. 

Hanuman Jayanti 2020 Date in India: This year it will be celebrated on on April 8. (File Photo)

Hanuman Jayanti 2020 Date in India: Every year on Hanuman Jayanti, devotees offer their prayers to Lord Sri Hanuman. The day marks his birth and is celebrated with much aplomb across the country. He is believed to be the incarnation of truth and piety. This year it will be celebrated on April 8.

The story behind his birth goes something like this: It is believed that, the wife of Vanaraja Kesari, Lord of monkeys was cursed by Vishwamitra Muni for disturbing him in her previous life. The celestial nymph was admonished that she will get married to a monkey and even give birth to one in her next life.

In order to get rid of it, she prayed hard and finally was told that her son will have a part of Lord Shiva. He will also be a follower of Lord Vishnu. In her next life she was married to Vanaraj Kesari. The legend goes that Vayu Deva had once seen her from the the heavenly kingdom and was very attracted. He then assumed a mystic form and mated her. And thus, Pawan Putra was born.

The day falls on Chaitra Purnima and people in places like Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh gather in large numbers. Some devotees even observe fast.

