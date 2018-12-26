How to get rid of hangover and bloating after a lavish feast

Is your stomach bulging, face swollen and eyes puffed up from indulging in all the holiday food and drinks? While food and drinks are something that can hardly be avoided during the year-end celebrations, no one wants to wake up with a headache and a bloated belly the next morning and start their day.

But fret not. From using ice cubes to drinking water, here a few simple tricks you can use to get rid of a hangover and bloating without pushing away food and drinks.

Keep yourself hydrated

Drinking enough water to keep bloating or digestive disasters at bay is always a good idea. Water helps in flushing out the toxins from our system and keep the digestive tract moving. Alcohol, being dehydrating in nature, encourages water retention in the body that makes our eyes, belly and face puff. Consuming enough liquid does well to reduce it.

Chamomile tea

For those of you who wake up with puffy eyes and a heavy head the next day, turn to chamomile tea. Sipping on some warm brewed chamomile tea can soothe a hangover. For puffy eyes, take used chamomile tea bags, let it cool and apply on your eyes.

Ice massage

If you take in alcohol or oily food, chances are your face might get bloated. To reduce the puffiness and bloating from your face, rub some ice on it. It will tighten your skin and reduce bloating.

Lime water and ginger detox

To get rid of bloating and hangover, look no further than simple ingredients in your own kitchen. Take a glass of warm water and add lemon juice and a spoon of freshly pounded ginger to it. Stir well and drink it to get rid of belly fat and heavy headedness.

Eat smaller portions

Eat smaller portions to give your digestive tract a chance and some time to work. If small meals leave you hungry and low on energy, perk up with a healthy snack like crackers or some fruit.