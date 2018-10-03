From slants to pressure you put while writing: Learn what your handwriting says about you

Your handwriting can reveal a lot about your personality. (Source: File Photo) Your handwriting can reveal a lot about your personality. (Source: File Photo)

We often ignore it, but the way we do things can say a lot about our personality. Going by the science of graphology (handwriting analysis), it looks like the way we loop our letters holds much more significance than we give it credit. From the way we dot our i’s and curve our w’s to the way we cross our t’s, every direction our ink takes and every stretch our pen makes is a clue to our personality trait.

Here are some points you can refer to:

Size of letters

People who have a small handwriting, tend to have better concentration and focus. Small handwriting not only shows good ability to concentrate but also indicates that the person can finish their task faster and is goal oriented. On the other hand, people who write in large fonts, have a broad perspective in life and have a creative bent of mind.

Pressure while writing

People who exert a lot of pressure when they are writing have an emotional and very expressive side attached to them. On the other hand, people who exert light pressure, are not very entangled in their emotions, are practical and not very emotionally expressive.

Slant

People whose handwriting slant to the left are mostly introverts and keep to their own business while people whose handwriting bend to the right have a creative bent of mind. People who have a straight handwriting, are logical, well balanced and emotionally intelligent.

Crossing your t

People who cross their t at a lower height often suffer from lower self-esteem and set easily achievable targets. The same is not true for people who cross their t’s at a higher height. These people have a high self-esteem and set very high goals and standards for themselves.

Dotting your i

People who almost circle their dot instead of just putting a dot are playful and have a creative mind while people who just put a simple dot like a fuss-free, clutter-free, organised lifestyle.

Spacing

Widely spacing out your letters mean you enjoy your freedom and do not want to get crowded. Narrow spacing means you can’t stand to be lonely and like to be surrounded by people.

So what is your personality type? Let us know in the comment section below.

