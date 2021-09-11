‘A real struggle’: Halsey opens up on how pregnancy changed her body

Talking about how pregnancy changes one’s body, singing sensation Halsey shared how she learned to find a new sense of style while fighting unrealistic social expectations.

In a note on Twitter, the 26-year-old, who welcomed her first child Ender with boyfriend Alev Aydin in July 2021, shared, “My pregnancy has changed my body so much. Learning how to have a personal sense of style when you’re not used to your new shapes has become a real struggle.”

The Without Me singer further expressed, “The pressure to look “androgynous” as a means of gender non-conforming expression (as a big…breastfeeding mom) coupled with the expectation to have a perfect body right after birth is a cocktail of confusion.” Halsey uses the pronouns ‘she’ and ‘they’, as mentioned on her social media bio.

She went on to assert that such expectations were meaningless, adding “…we are all doing our best.”

Earlier, the new mother wrote on social media about the bodily changes she witnessed before giving birth. “It’s strange to watch yourself change so quickly. I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about ‘womanhood’ but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely,” she shared on Instagram.

Halsey shared a photo of her post-pregnancy stretch marks. (Source: iamhalsey/Instagram)

She also shared a picture of her post-pregnancy stretch marks on Instagram and captioned it, “Well…this is what it look like.”

