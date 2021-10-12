‘Will never have my pre-baby body back’: Halsey shares pics of postpartum body with an important message

Singing sensation Halsey, who gave birth to her first baby in July this year, took to social media recently to share a candid note on her postpartum body.

The 27-year-old shared a series of photos to document her postpartum journey — some of which even exposed her stretch marks — after being told “how good I looked” at a recent SNL gig.

“That was a weird feeling. My body has felt like a stranger’s for a long time. I uphold myself to honesty to the point of over sharing sometimes but this feels important,” the Manic singer wrote alongside the pictures on Instagram.

“The first picture on this slide is days after my baby was already born… I have no interest in working out right now. I’m too tired and too busy playing with my darling son,” she further wrote.

Talking about the much-appreciated SNL look, she added, “…the body behind all those compliments the other night was wearing a custom tailored outfit and lighted perfectly after much testing, so I could feel good and do my job. I do not want to feed the Illusion that you’re meant to feel and look ‘great’ immediately postpartum.”

Addressing new mothers, she reminded them that they may never get their “pre-baby body back”. “And that has altered me forever; emotionally, spiritually, and physically. That change is permanent. And I don’t want to go back! But In the spirit of honesty, I’m really tired and not a superhuman and this is really hard. Doing my best to serve my art and my family whilst keeping it all so very real,” she expressed.

