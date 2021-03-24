Halsey feels ‘most authentic’ about her updated pronouns ‘she/they’

"I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about “womanhood” but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely," Halsey had shared with her fans on Instagram. (Photo: Instagram/@iamhalsey)

It was reported recently that singer-songwriter Halsey had changed her social media bio, and updated her pronouns to ‘she/they’. Her Instagram bio now reads: “doing everything, all at once, always, while I can. ⚔️⚔️⚔️ (she/they)”. On Twitter she has simply added a ‘she/they’.

While she had received a lot of support from her followers, the singer has herself opened up about it. In a now-unavailable Instagram story, the 26-year-old thanked her fans, writing: “For those asking RE: my updated IG bio, I am happy with either pronouns. The inclusion of ‘they’, in addition to ‘she’, feels most authentic to me.”

“If you know me at all you know what it means to me to express this outwardly. Thanks for being the best,” Halsey added a star emoji and concluded.

ig story – iamhalsey pic.twitter.com/nTB4sqlwFk — Halsey Updates (@HalseyInsiders) March 22, 2021

When she had changed her pronouns earlier this month, some of her fans had wanted to wait for her to make some clarification, adding that it would not be fair to speculate. They had also said that just because she has added more than one pronoun, she may not necessarily identify as gender ‘non-binary’, since it is an umbrella term and she had not openly addressed it herself back then.

The ‘Manic‘ singer is currently pregnant with her first child, with screenwriter and rumoured boyfriend Alev Aydin. And she keeps sharing adorable and funny pictures of her burgeoning belly with her fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

In February, the singer had shared a selfie, along with a long Instagram caption stating that her pregnancy had “leveled” her perception of gender.

“I’ve been thinking lots about my body. it’s strange to watch yourself change so quickly. I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about “womanhood” but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely,” the caption read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

“My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that’s all. Doing a remarkable thing. And it’s grand. I hope the feeling lasts. I cook a lot, sleep even more, and read lotssss of books. I miss my family. And you guys too!” she had written.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle