Halsey changes social media bio and updates pronouns to ‘she/they’

Congratulations to the singer for coming out and embracing her true self! (Photo: Instagram/@iamhalsey)

Singer Halsey has received a lot of support from her fans and followers on social media, ever since she made an addition to her bio, by changing her pronouns to ‘she/they’. She made the change some time last week, thereby prompting millions of her fans to show their unwavering support on social media. Many have since congratulated her.

On Instagram, her bio reads: “doing everything, all at once, always, while I can. ⚔️⚔️⚔️ (she/they)”. And on Twitter she has simply added a ‘she/they’.

Some people also noted that just because she has added more than one pronoun, she may not necessarily identify as non-binary, since it is an umbrella term and she has not openly addressed it herself, and so it will not be fair to speculate.

Having #halsey change her IG profile from she/they is beautiful to see. #beautiful — Andrew Neumann (@forevercoffee34) March 13, 2021

halsey has changed pronouns? good for you, i’m proud of you pic.twitter.com/AyID3bEwRR — hye⁷ 🍊🎹 MINARCH (@imfado) March 13, 2021

Halsey goes by she/they. i have never been so happy to love a person like i love her, they have rlly changed my life.

STREAM BOY WITH LUV FT HALSEY!!!

p.s. i’m still so in love with this hair… @BTS_twt #ARMY #Halsey #BTS #Army_help #BoyWithLuv #BANGTAN #아미예요 #방탄소년단 pic.twitter.com/bkrIrHtONX — char⁷ sope advocate (@sugabubb) March 13, 2021 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

A report in The Independent mentions that according to LGBT+ charity Stonewall, the definition of non-binary is: “An umbrella term for people whose gender identity doesn’t sit comfortably with ‘man’ or ‘woman’. Non-binary identities are varied and can include people who identify with some aspects of binary identities, while others reject them entirely.”

In a now-unavailable Instagram story, the 26-year-old singer had issued a statement after all the responses, simply writing: “thank u (sic)” along with a heart emoji.

She had also recently announced that she is pregnant with her first child, with screenwriter and rumoured boyfriend Alev Aydin, and has since shared a few adorable pictures on her Instagram of her progress.

In the recent past, it was actor Elliot Page who had come out as transgender, and had shared that their pronouns are ‘he/they’. They had received a lot of support from friends in the industry, including the likes of Ellen DeGeneres and Hugh Jackman, among others.

