In new Halloween costume, Kendall Jenner takes a dig at her ‘cucumber-gate’ fiasco

Remember when Kendall Jenner could not figure out how to slice a cucumber? But it seems the model does know how to make fun of herself and share a laugh with the rest of the internet.

Among the many dresses she wore and the looks she sported for Halloween this year, Kendall also shared a standalone picture of herself dressed as a cucumber! She was seen holding a kitchen knife as well.

In the humorous caption, the model — who is the half-sister of Kim Kardashian — wrote: “I’m giving out fruits and veggies tonight.”

This is an intelligent attempt at addressing the culinary fiasco that happened earlier this year, and is going to stay on the internet and work as a meme for years to come. First, let us do a little nostalgia trip and go back to the strange episode of ‘The Kardashians‘, during which the 26-year-old attempted to make herself a salad.

During the May 12 episode, Kendall was seen spending some time with her mother Kris Jenner, before heading to the kitchen to look for something to eat. Her mother asked her, “Do you want the chef to make you a snack?” to which she replied, “I’m making it myself. I’m just gonna chop up some cucumbers. It’s pretty easy.”

Evidently confused, Kendall then struggled to hold the knife and it seemed she had never held one in her life. She first tried to slice the cucumber without holding onto it, then deciding to hold onto its tail with one hand, and then proceeding to awkwardly chop it with the other hand in a criss-cross motion.

Concerned, her mother called the chef to do the job for her, but the model responded by saying that while she is afraid of the knife, she would cut the cucumber herself. This exchange had the internet laughing!

In her latest Halloween costume, Kendall appeared to wear a cucumber slice, poking two holes through it for her hands. She tied her hair in a ponytail and wore a dark green latex pant to complete the look.

Her sister, Khloe Kardashian could not contain her amusement either, for she shared the post on her Instagram story and wrote: “I can’t handle this.”

Photo: Instagram/@khloekardashian Photo: Instagram/@khloekardashian

Say what you will about the Kardashian-Jenner clan, but the sisters do have funny bones in their bodies!

