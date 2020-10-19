Halloween 2020: This woman has upcycled a cheery plastic dollhouse into a dark, ominous one

Samantha Browning at work. (Source: Facebook/@Samantha Browning)

This time of the year is full of festivities around the world. While in India, people are gearing up for the Navratris and Diwali, in the west — especially in the US — people are looking forward to be spooked. Halloween is an important celebration in many countries, wherein people essentially decorate their houses in an eerie manner and wear costumes to ring in the festivities. Sweets, gifts and good vibes are exchanged, as little children (and sometimes adults, too) go around their neighbourhood shouting ‘trick or treat’.

A woman by the name of Samantha Browning has, however, given an interesting and a creative twist to the festival of Halloween — one that has brought her immense social media recognition. She has been upcycling miniature houses to give them the look of a haunted mansion. In fact, she has even upcycled one which was originally a pink plastic dollhouse.

Take a look at the pictures.

Other than the fact that plastic toys are dangerous for the environment, and the fact that the dollhouse would have become redundant in a few years, Browning, a mother, has sent out a strong message that dolls and doll houses don’t need to be pink all the time. And that they can be made more creative using other colours and objects, too.

In fact, she told Bored Panda that she “picked up the original dollhouse for $8 while thrifting”. She then went on to pick some matte black spray paint and acrylic paint, and converted the cheery dollhouse into an ominous one.

If you take a closer look, you will be able to see the fine detailing of the house. Browning has worked on other houses, too. At present, she is not looking to sell her creations.

