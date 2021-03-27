Halle Berry responds to radio host who compared her skin colour to ‘toast level’

Halle Berry responded to a clip in which the radio jockey was heard making racist comments. (Source: halleberry/Instagram)

Halle Berry recently took to Twitter to slam a radio host’s on-air racist comments, comparing her skin colour to numbered toast settings.

The 54-year-old tweeted a small clip of Rob Lederman comparing skin tones of Black female celebrities like Berry, Serena Williams and Gayle King.

Expressing her disgust, Berry wrote on the social media platform, “Disgusting. It’s ridiculous this type of nonsense is still being broadcasted across airwaves. ALL Black women are beautiful and worthy, Rob Lederman. GTFOH.”

Disgusting. It’s ridiculous this type of nonsense is still being broadcasted across airwaves. ALL Black women are beautiful and worthy, Rob Lederman. GTFOH. https://t.co/9qMrLysjy2 — Halle Berry (@halleberry) March 26, 2021

In the clip that was shared by reporter Marcel Louis Jacques, Lederman is heard telling The Morning Bull Show, “I may get into trouble for this,” before making his comments.

Soon after the incident, Lederman was “swiftly terminated”, a spokesperson confirmed to People. “We swiftly terminated him and suspended the remainder of the show’s on-air talent. We apologise, and deeply regret the incident,” read the statement.

Lederman himself expressed regret for his comments. “I could easily see how someone could be offended by that. I get that. It sounds terrible, and it is terrible… Now, can I take back those words? No. If you listen to them, were they meant to be hurtful? Absolutely not,” he told The Buffalo News.

He further added that he hoped to “learn from” the incident and apologised to “anybody that would be hurt” by his comment.