Hairstyle idea: A fun ponytail for your saris

For important occasions, and especially traditional Indian weddings with multiple functions, it may become difficult to decide on a hairstyle that is both stylish and comfortable.

ALSO READ | Confused about how to wear your hair? Try these easy everyday styles

An appropriate hairstyle can simply make or break an outfit — for example, a gorgeous sari can be accentuated with tresses.

As such, if you’re looking for the perfect way to wear your hair for the next time you don the six yards of elegance, we’ve got you covered. Entrepreneur Neha Sahoo took to Instagram to share a quick and easy ponytail tutorial that can be achieved in minutes, with bare minimum effort.

Take a look at the post here-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Haelli | Sarees (@the_haelli)

Through her page, The Haelli, Neha regularly shares handy tips and tricks related to sarees, such as how to get the perfect pleats, how to use safety pins the right way etc.

Take a look at the step-by-step instructions of this updo, as suggested by Neha.

*First, gather all your hair in a neat ponytail and secure it with a transparent hair tie. Make sure that your hair is not pulled up extremely tight, neither let it be too loose. Find a comfortable grip for yourself.

ALSO READ | Have a work video call? Here are quick fixes for oily hair

*Next, part your hair just above the rubber band to create a space and flip your ponytail through it.

*Accessorise your ponytail with a brooch pin or fresh flowers to complete the hairstyle.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!