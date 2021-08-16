Ayurvedic remedies to manage ‘massive hair fall’ post-Covid

Many people affected with Covid-19 have experienced increased hair fall. While the exact cause of the same may not be known, many experts have said it is probably a result of increased stress coupled with medications.

Earlier, Dr Stuti Khare Shukla, MD dermatologist, had told indianexpress.com that it is extremely common to face hair fall issues after Covid. “In fact, 70 to 80 per cent of patients will definitely face the issue after they have been infected. Usually, it takes 2-4 months to settle, and this type of hair fall is called ‘telogen effluvium’,” she says.

Agreed Dr Debraj Shome, cosmetic surgeon and director, The Esthetic Clinics, who had said that problems such as hair loss are fast emerging as one of the common side-effects of this pandemic, . “Multiple studies have confirmed that hair fall is an after-effect of Covid-19. Patients are also reporting hair loss because of stress caused because of the impending corona threat,” Dr Shome said.

If you too have been facing the same issue, Ayurvedic practitioner Dr Dixa Bhavsar said that some simple ayurvedic measures can help. “Have been consulting so many patients with the complaint of hair fall post-Covid lately. And the follow-ups with Ayurvedic treatment are very positive,” she said on Instagram.

Dr Bhavsar listed a few things one could try to control “massive hair fall post-Covid”.

*Eat two amla daily (either as a fruit, juice or powder).

*Eat balanced meals (internal nourishment is necessary).

*Oil your hair twice every week (we need to nourish them externally along with internal nourishment).

*Have nuts and seeds daily.

5-10 soaked raisins, 1 date, 1 fig, 4 soaked almonds daily.

*Sleep and wake up early.

*Spend some time under the sun.

*Have your meals at the same time daily.

*Put two drops of cow ghee in both nostrils at bed time (nasya).

“Above all of this, breath work (pranayamas/yoga) or exercise plays a huge role,” she mentioned.

Stating that these are “just general suggestions”, she said that it is good to seek consultation if these don’t help.