Hair fall troubling you? Make this easy DIY hair mask now

Make sure you are tasking good care of your hair with this simple hair mask. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Make sure you are tasking good care of your hair with this simple hair mask. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Many things, including change in weather, increased stress levels or an unnoticed lifestyle change, can have an effect on your hair growth. These may even cause other issues like abnormal hair fall and dandruff. While some amount of hair fall is OK, excessive loss can become a cause for concern. So, if you have been experiencing persistent hair fall, it is time you put a stop to it and apply a homemade hair mask. While onion juice has been considered to be an effective remedy by itself, when combined with aloe vera and coconut oil, it becomes an even more effective combination, explained Reema Gupta, acupressure therapist from Divine Care fame.

Here’s what you need

Ingredients

Coconut oil

Onion Juice

Fresh aloe vera gel

Method

*In a pan, take coconut oil and mix aloe vera gel. Give it a good mix and boil for five minutes.

*Then take about 2 spoons of the mix and add four spoons of onion juice to it.

*Transfer the mixture into a spray bottle.

How to apply:

Apply the mixture on the scalp about an hour to one and half hours before shampoo. Lightly massage with your fingertips.

How are these ingredients effective?

*Coconut oil is known to aid hair growth. The oil has anti-microbial properties.

*Aloe vera gel has amino acids, vitamins and minerals. In totality, aloe vera gel has 200 nutrients, said Gupta. When the gel is heated up with coconut oil, the oil also gets those qualities.

*Onion juice has phosphorus, calcium, iron and sulphur which are considered effective to tackle hair issues.

How often to use?

Use the mask twice a week for one month.

