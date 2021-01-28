Are you combing your hair the right way?

Blame it on the changing seasons or certain lifestyle habits, but many of us tend to face hair problems like persistent hairfall, breakage, dandruff, or even scalp issues. But if you having been experiencing these on a regular basis, it is time you pay attention to how you comb your hair. If you are not sure how to go about it, here’s a ready reckoner from Ayurvedic practitioner Dr Priya Bahuleyan that we thought might be useful.

As per Dr Bahuleyan, wooden combs are “best”.

Here’s why.

*It is easy to de-tangle the knots.

*It prevents static electricity build-up on your hair strands that lead to dry frizzy hair causing breakage and hair loss unlike other metal and plastic combs.

*It distributes the natural oils on the scalp evenly to the strands and maintains the luster of your hair.

*It doesn’t agitate your scalp, instead massages your scalp, aids hair growth, and reduces dandruff.

Apart from these, Dr Bahuleyan suggested one should use a wide-toothed comb.

What is the right way to comb your hair?

Always work your hair from bottom-up or from the strands to the roots, especially if you have long hair. “One should not comb from the scalp to the strands,” she said, adding that combing from the strands to the roots helps detangle the hair easily without unecessary tugging or pulling the hair or scalp.

“Once the knots are removed you may run through the whole mane gently,” she mentioned.

How to keep your comb clean?

Wash your comb with an antiseptic lotion bi-weekly. “This will prevent infections and dandruff rebuild on your scalp,” she remarked.

