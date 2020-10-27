Five super-ingredients to make your hair shiny, silky and strong

The actor was returning home from work. (Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Before complex, chemical-loaded products arrived in the market, people turned to nature to solve their beauty problems. Applying chemicals on your hair might make it look good for a short span, but it does irreversible damage, said Atal Arya, founder, Nutrispa. “Fortunately, nature has all the answers for not only solving a wide array of hair issues but also restoring its quality. Take advantage of these five super-ingredients and make your hair festival-ready,” mentioned Arya.

Green tea

There is a reason green tea is one of the best-known ‘super ingredients’. It is loaded with antioxidants like polyphenols, vitamin E, C and even powerful EGCG. The combined powers of these nutrients boost blood circulation in the hair follicles and promote a healthier scalp. The caffeine stimulates hair growth, while anti-inflammatory qualities reduce hair loss.

How to use?

Prepare a runny hair mask using one cup brewed green tea and one egg yolk. Make sure the tea is at room temperature. Apply evenly through the hair roots and length. Let it stay for two hours before washing off.

Honey

Honey is good for your hair too. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Honey is good for your hair too. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

If you have dry and damaged hair, honey is what you need. It is packed with restorative qualities such as bacteria-fighting, cleansing, strengthening and moisturising, to name a few. You can use raw honey for best results.

How to use?

Prepare a hair mask by mixing a little honey with olive oil. Heat it slightly and apply once a week. Don’t forget to rinse it off properly after half an hour.

Coconut

Coconut has always been known for its hair and skin-friendly properties. One of the most potent emollients nature has to offer, coconut is full of vitamins and essential fatty acids that fight frizz and smoothen the hair. It also repairs weakened hair.

How to use?

Just massage your hair with warm coconut oil once a week and wrap a warm towel for half an hour. Wash off with a natural shampoo for shiny and smooth tresses.

Cocoa butter

If you were looking for a natural solution for damaged hair, cocoa butter is the super ingredient you should go for. It is rich in healthy fats and has an intensely nourishing effect on the hair, making them look frizz-free and moisturised. It also makes your hair smell decadent!

How to use?

Apply cocoa butter on hair strands and let it stay for half an hour before washing off with a mild natural shampoo. You can also wrap a warm towel for half an hour for best effect.

Charcoal

Activated charcoal can cleanse your hair. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Activated charcoal can cleanse your hair. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Charcoal is a sedimentary rock that has the power to absorb impurities and cleanse deeply. If you have dandruff, excessively oily scalp, itching, you can go for charcoal cleanse.

How to use?

Just mix activated charcoal powder and aloe vera gel to make a hair mask. Make sure it is not too runny. Aloe vera will hydrate and soothe the scalp. Evenly apply it through your slightly wet scalp and strands. Let it work its magic for 20 minutes. Rinse the mask off with a natural shampoo and warm water.

