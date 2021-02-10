These ayurvedic herbs will make your hair healthy, shiny and voluminous

Haircare requires a lot of time and effort. But you may not always need expensive products to make your hair healthy and shiny. In fact, as per Ayurveda, common herbs found in your homes can come in handy for your hair and help improve its texture, volume, and shine, thereby making it healthy.

If you have been looking for hair care advice that’s reasonable and easy, you are at the right place. Ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar shared certain herbs that you should know about.

Amla

Amla contains oodles of essential fatty acids that penetrate into the follicles, making the hair softer, shinier, and voluminous. It also stimulates hair growth owing to its high iron and carotene content. You can create amla paste for hair by combining it with other herbs that promote hair growth or just consume amla for all kinds of hair issues, said Dr Bhavsar.

Bhringraj

This herb is used in making almost all ayurvedic hair oils as it is the best ‘food for hair’. In the Ayurveda system of medicine, bhringraj has been used for ages. Its leaves act as a hair tonic. It works miraculously on hair problems such as hair fall, dandruff, premature greying, and also strengthens hair. “According to Ayurveda, it’s a ‘Rasayana for Hair’ that has special anti-ageing properties and rejuvenation. It can be used best in the form of hair oil or a hair mask,” she said.

Coconut

You can use it in any form — whether dry coconut as a snack, coconut water as an energy drink or coconut oil as nutrition for hair. “Coconut oil is the most used hair oil in India because it’s the best,” said Dr Bhavsar.

Aloe Vera

It can be used as a hair mask or even consumed internally. Rubbing aloe vera into your scalp and hair and letting it penetrate your hair follicles could condition and improve damaged, dry hair. After letting it sit for an hour, rinse the gel off with a mild shampoo.

