These hair care habits may be aggravating your acne

A good hair care routine not only helps keep the hair healthy but also shiny and strong. As such, one of the most common hair care rituals is oiling one’s hair and keeping it overnight, something which is said to strengthen and thicken it.

But did you know this haircare habit, along with a few others, can actually worsen your acne, especially if you have oily skin?

Dr Gurveen Waraich, a dermatologist, took to Instagram to share some such habits that can be a cause of aggravated acne.

1. Overnight Oiling

“Keeping oil overnight on your scalp is like an invitation for breakouts in acne–prone skin. Excess oil on the scalp for a prolonged period will not only make your face oily but will also aggravate dandruff, which is another triggering factor for acne on the face,” she wrote on Instagram. She added that the same oil usually gets soaked in the pillow making it a breeding ground for germs. This can lead to acne breakouts as well. “As such, overnight oiling is not of much help for your scalp or hair. So just keep it for 1-2 hours before shampooing; that’s sufficient,” she suggested.

2. Using hair sprayers and gels

Many of us love to try new hair products, including sprays and gels. But she warned that products used for styling contain pomades (waxes or oils) that can clog the pores and lead to whiteheads and blackheads on the temple and forehead. “So, to avoid pomade acne, use styling products sparingly, wash your hair often, don’t apply the product on scalp and shower immediately after you work out,” she suggested.

3. Fringe looks/ Front Bangs

With bangs being in trend, more and more youngsters are opting for it. But know that they can cause ‘bang breakouts’, which are essentially the breakouts on your forehead due to “front bangs”. “The reason for which is very simple — First, oil and hair products that accumulate on the hair itself can rub against the skin and block pores. Second, hair over the forehead may trap oil produced in the skin, along with dirt and sweat, causing breakouts.. Even if you are not yet ready to give up your fringe look at least keep them tucked away in a hairband whenever possible and let the skin breathe,” she suggested.

