Take care of your hair with this night routine

How are you taking care of your hair at night? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) How are you taking care of your hair at night? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

We have been quarantined for more than a month. But though we have the time, are we really investing in natural wellness or still replying on heavy chemical products? As far as our hair is concerned, night time is when it gets replenished by consuming nutrients. Good sleeping habits and night time routine plays a crucial role in strengthening our hair’s tips and roots.

Now, what exactly is the perfect night time routine for hair? Nothing but getting a good amount of sleep and applying hair treatments which stay overnight and give you flawless hair every morning, mentioned Chandni Kamdar, technical trainer, John Paul Mitchell Systems India.

It takes plenty of time for hair to nourish itself without any disruptions. We may not look occupied externally, but mentally there’s a lot more to deal than it seems. Stress and mental pressure are important to deal with to get healthy hair. People at a younger age tend to lose hair or deal with damaged and grey hair. Problems like these are a result of not following a proper routine for your hair, remarked Kamdar.

These are some healthy and easy to follow tips which you can add in your night time routine for healthy hair strands.

Hydrate hair and enhance sleep quality

With the use of a soothing oil containing tea tree and extracts of lavender, you can moisturise, soften and get a restful night’s sleep. Pre-eminent during summers since it contains jojoba, tea tree oil acts like a soothing agent and the scent of lavender calms the mind. It is ideal to repair, protect and deeply condition dry and damaged hair.

Treat hair while you sleep

Coconut oil is the go-to ingredient for hair care. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Coconut oil is the go-to ingredient for hair care. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

With the use of coconut oil and a bit of aloe vera, you can recover overnight from daily heat styling with hair-dryers, flat irons and curling irons. The coconut oil mends damaged strands, replenishes moisture and smoothes and seals the cuticle, while helping protect against future damage. It is now important to stop or minimise using heat on your hair and go all natural.

Relieve stress

Before adopting any routine for your hair, it is necessary to stay calm and meditate to ensure good mental health. It is indeed a difficult time for everyone but we can still stay positive and maintain a healthy body. It can be maintained by proper diet, exercise and following proper hygiene.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd