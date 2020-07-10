Count on this easy DIY hair mask for lustrous hair

Changing season not only affects the skin, but also the hair and scalp. Which is why it becomes important to take care of one’s hair and keep hair woes at bay. After all, healthy hair is a sign of good health. So if you are looking for ways to keep your mane healthy and shiny, you must check out this remedy from yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani.
Take a look at her Instagram post below:
View this post on Instagram
#WellnessWednesday - Since so many of you have messaged me regarding my hair and how I keep it healthy I had to share this home-made mask I use which works me 💯 Also for my hair cut 💇♀️ & colour (which I started doing very very recently) I swear by Samantha ❤️ @sammysangria @samanthassalon and I can’t wait to see her again :) #DIYHAIRMASK 🥥 + 🥚 + 🍯 = happy and healthy hair 💆♀️ benefits include hair strengthening, promoting hair growth and shine 💫 Coconut Egg mask To make the mask: 1. Add an egg and a teaspoon of honey to coconut oil. 2. Massage well into hair and scalp and let the mask sit for 20-30 minutes and then shampoo as usual. #diyhairmask #homewellness #selfcare #naturalbeauty #wellnessathome #naturalingredients #anshukayoga
Parwani shared how protein-rich egg combined with coconut oil and honey makes for an effective hair mask.
“Egg + coconut oil + honey makes for happy and healthy hair. The benefits include hair strengthening, promoting hair growth and shine,” she said.
Check out the recipe for coconut egg mask below:
Ingredients
1 – Egg
2 tbsp – Coconut oil
1 tsp – Honey
ALSO READ | DIY homemade hair masks for thick luscious hair
Method
*Take some coconut oil and add an egg and a teaspoon of honey to it.
*Massage well into hair and scalp and let the mask sit for 20-30 minutes. Then shampoo as usual.
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.