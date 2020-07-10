Count on this easy DIY hair mask for lustrous hair

Count on this healthy hair mask for shiny hair. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Count on this healthy hair mask for shiny hair. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Changing season not only affects the skin, but also the hair and scalp. Which is why it becomes important to take care of one’s hair and keep hair woes at bay. After all, healthy hair is a sign of good health. So if you are looking for ways to keep your mane healthy and shiny, you must check out this remedy from yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani.

Parwani shared how protein-rich egg combined with coconut oil and honey makes for an effective hair mask.

“Egg + coconut oil + honey makes for happy and healthy hair. The benefits include hair strengthening, promoting hair growth and shine,” she said.

Check out the recipe for coconut egg mask below:

Ingredients

1 – Egg

2 tbsp – Coconut oil

1 tsp – Honey

Method

*Take some coconut oil and add an egg and a teaspoon of honey to it.

*Massage well into hair and scalp and let the mask sit for 20-30 minutes. Then shampoo as usual.

