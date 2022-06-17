Know what causes hair thinning among women in mid-30s and above; ways to treat it

We all wish for long and lustrous hair but that requires one to pay adequate and regular attention to their health, diet, and hair care. Due to several factors, hair thinning has become a common issue among people of all ages. However, it is much more common among women in their mid-30s and above, according to dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad.

In an Instagram post, she listed some of the most common causes which could lead to hair fall in women at this age. “It’s important to identify the cause and treat it,” the dermatologist said. Take a look.

Here are some causes, as shared by the expert.

*Genetic

*Natural process of ageing

*Hormonal imbalances such as PCOS, hypothyroidism, perimenopause, etc.

*Certain medication

*Stress

*Nutritional deficiency

*Illness

*Low haemoglobin

*Frequent heat styling treatment and hair extensions

*Tying your hair into a tight ponytail

In the following post, Dr Sharad went on to explain some treatments that could effectively reduce hair thinning.

*Identify the cause: Get your blood tests done, and hormonal levels, nutritional deficiencies and vitamin levels checked.

*Take a good amount of proteins in your diet along with vitamin A, B, C, D, E, magnesium, selenium, iron, copper, zinc and amino acids.

*Learn to cope with stress.

*Do not do too many hair styling treatments.

*Do not tie your hair very tight.

*”Dermatologists or trichologists will give you minoxidil or solutions with peptides, capixyl, amino acids and tretinoin etc which help boost the hair follicles. Certain oral medications are also given so that your hormones are in place,” she said.

*Some other treatments include PRP and meso hair therapy.

