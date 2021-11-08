Facing hair thinning issues? Here’s what you can do to remedy the problem

Around the world, many people experience hair fall and hair thinning issues. Contrary to what you may believe, mostly it is a reversible problem, in that you can take some measures to get back your volume.

It is, of course, wise to check with a professional, but along with that, you can also stay informed about supportive therapy for this particular problem.

ALSO READ | Dimple Kapadia reveals hair care secrets, favourite look and more

In one of her Instagram posts, Dr Su, a dermatologist lists some simple things that one can do about the issue of hair thinning. It starts with:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr.Su 👩‍⚕️ (@drsu.official)

1. Getting adequate sleep: Required for maintaining a healthy hair cycle. It can also release growth hormones which are important for hair health.

2. Doing any activity for releasing stress: This includes getting regular exercising done, which helps manage stress and its effects on the hair.

3. Multi-vitamins: Hair needs iron, folic acid and zinc for strength and thickness. Ask your healthcare provider if you may need multi-vitamins, in case there is some kind of deficiency.

4. Folic acid: It is a type of B-vitamin that can help with cell-regeneration.

5. Biotin: Also known as vitamin B-7, biotin is found naturally in foods like nuts, lentils. You will need to eat a balanced diet.

6. Minoxidil: It is an over-the-counter hair loss loss treatment. When applied on the scalp twice a day, you may be able to see visible differences on the balding spots.

7. Water intake: It is important to drink 3-4 litres of water every day. It can hydrate hair cells and keep your locks healthy.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!