Monday, November 08, 2021
Facing hair thinning issues? Here’s what you can do to remedy the problem

From drinking enough water to exercising and de-stressing, here are all the things you can do for your hair

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
November 8, 2021 11:30:16 am
Hair thinning is a common problem, which is mostly reversible.

Around the world, many people experience hair fall and hair thinning issues. Contrary to what you may believe, mostly it is a reversible problem, in that you can take some measures to get back your volume.

It is, of course, wise to check with a professional, but along with that, you can also stay informed about supportive therapy for this particular problem.

In one of her Instagram posts, Dr Su, a dermatologist lists some simple things that one can do about the issue of hair thinning. It starts with:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr.Su 👩‍⚕️ (@drsu.official)

1. Getting adequate sleep: Required for maintaining a healthy hair cycle. It can also release growth hormones which are important for hair health.

2. Doing any activity for releasing stress: This includes getting regular exercising done, which helps manage stress and its effects on the hair.

3. Multi-vitamins: Hair needs iron, folic acid and zinc for strength and thickness. Ask your healthcare provider if you may need multi-vitamins, in case there is some kind of deficiency.

4. Folic acid: It is a type of B-vitamin that can help with cell-regeneration.

5. Biotin: Also known as vitamin B-7, biotin is found naturally in foods like nuts, lentils. You will need to eat a balanced diet.

6. Minoxidil: It is an over-the-counter hair loss loss treatment. When applied on the scalp twice a day, you may be able to see visible differences on the balding spots.

7. Water intake: It is important to drink 3-4 litres of water every day. It can hydrate hair cells and keep your locks healthy.

