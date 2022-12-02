scorecardresearch
Here’s how to use hair styling tools without damaging your tresses

hair styling tools tipsFollow these tips to avoid damage to your hair

Who doesn’t love well-styled hair cascading down their back? From straightening and curling to blow-drying at regular intervals — many love experimenting with their hair, especially during the ongoing festive and wedding season. But, styling your hair with heating tools comes at a cost. More often than not, regular use of hair styling tools leads to the weakening of your hair strands, split ends, and hair fall. So, should you stop using them altogether?

Dr Gurveen Waraich, a dermatologist, recently took to Instagram to share some tips to keep “in mind whenever you are styling your hair next, whether at home or at the salon“. Take a look.

Never on wet hair

According to the expert, any kind of hair styling should be done on dry hair. “When using a dryer, do it on a cool setting so that there is no frizz and stay five inches away from roots, and then start styling,” she suggested.

Use heat protectant

The excessive heat from these styling tools can be harmful to the health of your hair. As such, “don’t even think about using hair styling tools without using a heat protectant,” Dr Waraich said.

Use a heat protectant before styling your hair

Stay away from roots

Explaining that hair growth occurs at the roots and not at the ends, she asked to protect your hair roots from damage. “Keep a distance of 5-6 inches from roots (if possible more) whether you are blow drying or using any hair styling tool,” the dermatologist said.

Tool settings

To use as minimal heat as possible, the expert suggested using a cool setting whenever possible. “When using heat, keep it at medium temperature and not more than 5 seconds for one section, followed by cool air blow of 10 seconds.”

