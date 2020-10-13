scorecardresearch
Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Get shiny hair with this easy home remedy

This hair mask also acts as a natural conditioner. Would you like to try it?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | October 13, 2020
We all know that taking care of one’s hair requires a lot of time, effort and patience. But even after investing in all three, if you have been struggling to manage your tresses, we suggest you consult an expert and understand the root cause of all your hair woes.

Until then, here’s an easy way to make your hair shine bright, courtesy dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta.

“The benefits of aloe vera for hair are many. And if you combine it with olive oil, honey and yoghurt, it will fetch you maximum benefits in no time,” she said.

Here’s how to make the hair mask.

Ingredients

2 tbsp – Yoghurt
1 tbsp – Honey
1 tbsp – Aloe vera
1 tbsp – Olive oil

Method

*Mix all the ingredients and make a paste.
*Apply it thoroughly on your hair and allow it to rest for 20 minutes.
*Wash it with shampoo and water, conditioner is not required. The mask itself is a natural conditioner.

How often to use it?

*Repeat this once a week for shiny hair.

