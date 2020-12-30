Having a smelly hair day? Make yourself this 3-ingredient hair perfume

We hate those days when our hair is not only hair dry, limp and frizzy, but also does not smell great. But while we have a solution for frizzy and limp hair — thanks to hair serum and dry shampoos, respectively — what should one do to chase the smell away?

If you also have the same query, we have you covered. Today, have an easy and inexpensive DIY to make super fragrant hair perfume! Not only is it effective, but is also nourishing and toxin-free.

Steps:

In a glass bowl, mix 1 tbsp argan oil with 10-12 drops of essential oils, preferably lavender or jasmine. To this, add half a cup of distilled rose water. Mix and transfer it to a bottle with nozzle spray. Apply it before you are going out or whenever you feel like “to make your hair smell divide and add an amazing shine”.

Benefits:

Argan oil moisturises and nourishes the hair while also preventing split ends. Not only that, essential oils are known to help relax and rejuvenate, and if you spritz the perfume before going to bed, it is also likely to help you sleep better. Rosewater, on the other hand, reduces dandruff and itchiness along with dryness of the scalp.

