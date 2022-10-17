Are you making these common hair-oiling mistakes?

One of the most crucial steps of one’s haircare routine should be regularly oiling their mane, to keep them nourished and healthy. But, people often have certain doubts regarding hair oiling – when should they apply oil? How long should they keep it? Which oil is best for their hair? and others. As such, many often end up making some hair-oiling mistakes that do more harm than good to their hair.

ALSO READ | Want to boost hair growth naturally? Here are some simple tips

Ayurvedic expert Dr Aiswarya Santhosh took to Instagram to highlight a few such hair-oiling habits that you should completely avoid. But before checking them out, try to understand your hair type, its requirements, and then proceed to follow a tailor-made haircare routine that will help you solve all your hair woes. Take a look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr.Aiswarya Santhosh, Ayurveda doctor (@ayurvedic_healing)

Leaving hair oil overnight/Applying oil after a shower

According to the expert, leaving hair oil overnight and applying oil after a shower “can lead to neck stiffness, neck pain, sinusitis, frequent cold, etc”.

Applying oil just on the length of your hair, and not on the scalp and root

Ayurveda suggests applying oil on the scalp and then towards the length. “More concentration should be on the roots than the length,” she said.

ALSO READ | Turning 30? Here are some makeup tricks to follow in the new decade of your life

Trying out every oil in the market for hair growth

“Trying out all the DIY oils or oils from the market can cause more harm than good,” the expert said, asking people to “not try everything for the sake of hair growth”.

Using hot water for washing hair

Advertisement

It is not recommended to wash your hair with hot water as it can damage your hair apart from adversely affecting your eye health.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!