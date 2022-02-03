Dermatologist busts common hair oil myths; shares the ‘truth’

From experts to our mothers and grandmothers, everyone recommends applying hair oil for nourishment and growth of our tresses. It is believed to be a natural remedy for dry, frizzy and damaged hair. However, there’s also no denying the fact that there are several myths around hair oil that people commonly believe.

As such, dermatologist Dr Aanchal Panth took to Instagram to bust some myths and share a few useful facts about applying hair oil. “Hair oil helps in conditioning the hair. If you have dry, damaged hair or frizzy hair then applying hair oil on the strands may help,” she wrote.

It is widely believed that leaving oil on your hair overnight is necessary for nourishment. However, according to Dr Panth, “there’s no added benefit of leaving it overnight. You can wash it off in a few hours.”

While oil does aid the health of your hair, it doesn’t control hair fall or increase hair growth, explained the dermatologist.

How does it help?

The expert elucidated that hair oil conditions hair by forming a coating on it. Therefore, you find your hair to be soft and shiny after applying hair oil.

“Coconut oil works best for hair,” she added.

How to apply?

According to the dermatologist, it’s best to apply hair oil only on the lower part of the hair, 4-5 inches from the roots, where your natural scalp oils don’t reach generally.

However, you must avoid the use of hair oil if you have dandruff, she suggested.

