Hair loss vs hair shedding: Know the difference

Hairfall, dry hair, split ends continue to remain one of the biggest concerns for men and women. Often, even natural DIY masks do not prove to be helpful. But one of the first things to do when solving a problem is to understand the root cause.

However, before moving ahead, do you know the difference between hair loss and hair shedding? Recently, in an Instagram post, Dr Jushya explained the same.

Take a look below.

What is hair shedding?

It is completely normal to lose 50-100 hair strands in a day. However, people who have stressors — have given birth, undergone an operation, stopped taking birth control pills, lost more than 10 kgs of weight or more — can experience excessive hair shedding. In fact, those with immense mental stress can also shed extra hair.

“Most people face excessive hair shedding a few months after a stressful event. This shedding is normal and temporary. As your body readjusts, the shedding stops. Soon, within 6-9 months, the hair regains its fullness. However, if the stressor continues to persist it can be long-lived and this can lead to long-term hair shedding,” she explains.

What is hair loss?

Hair loss, on the other hand, is a completely different phenomenon. It means when the hair stops to grow. The most common causes, as explained by the dermatologist, include heredity, immunity system overreacts, harsh hair care products or a compulsion to pull out your own hair.

“If you have hair loss, your hair will not grow until the cause stops. For example, people who go to chemotherapy or radiation often lose a lot of hair. When the treatment stops the hair tends to grow back,” said Dr Sarin. However, if certain hair treatment or hair colour is leading to hair loss, you need to consult a doctor.

Hair loss is faced by both men and women but how it occurs in them is different. “When a woman has hereditary genes of hair loss, she faces gradual thinning of hair over time. But, a man — having the genes passed on to him– develops receding hairline or a bald patch on the centre of the scalp,” she explains.

