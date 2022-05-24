Hair loss in summers: Know the causes, ways to prevent it

It can be disheartening to see hair strands in the shower drain. If you have wondered why you lose more hair in summers than in winters, there is a reason for it that Pooja Nagdev, aromatherapist, cosmetologist and founder of Inatur explains.

According to her, in summers, hair breakage increases due to excessive sweating in the scalp, heat, chlorine, and sun exposure. If not taken care of, the hair can become brittle, dry, and prone to damage.

ALSO READ | Summer grooming: Avoid these mistakes while shampooing your hair

“The summer season in most parts of India is brutal. The combination of harsh sun, pollution, and dryness can cause havoc, resulting in irritated skin and scalp. The same can be said for your hair, which may become frizzier, drier, and less lustrous during the summers,” Nagdev says.

She adds that the influence of both sun and wind is relatively strong during summers, affecting the body’s mechanisms. “The heat has an effect on the body’s fire element, pitta dosha. Hair is a by-product of bone tissue, and it has been linked to gut health. The digestive fire becomes erratic in summer, and the nourishment of body tissues deteriorates, impairing hair growth and affecting both appearance and strength.”

She shares the following tips that should help with summer hair loss:

1. Make sure you minimize or avoid the heat and chemical styling treatments. Go for towel drying, instead of using a hairdryer.

2. Control hair damage by tying them into a bun, braid, or ponytail on bad hair days.

3. Choose natural and reliable hair care products like shampoos, conditioners, hair masques, etc., that are sulfate-free and vegan. Too many chemical-laden products can further damage the hair.

4. It is always better to go for products that are specifically made for your hair and scalp.

5. Try amla hot oil treatment/hair mask at home at least once a week. It is excellent for dry damaged hair.

6. Deep conditioning hair masks such as argan and keratin can also serve you. Deep conditioning hair masks will restore the lost moisture and hydrate hair strands.

7. Regular trimming will make sure the dry, dead, split ends are chopped off.

8. Never rub towels aggressively on your hair to dry them after washing. Just wrap a towel to squeeze out the excess water.

9. Apply hair serum when the hair is still in a semi-dried state; this will make sure that not too many knots are formed.

10. As a precautionary measure, wear hats, and scarves when going out, since the sun can further damage the hair.

11. Try making your own massage oils with organic cold pressed and essential oils.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!