Four reasons you may be experiencing hair loss, according to a nutritionist

Hair loss is not an uncommon problem. From climate change to health problems, including deficiency in nutrients, there can be multiple reasons for experiencing hair loss.

Nutritionist Kinita Kadakia Patel recently shared some of the commons causes of hair loss in an Instagram video.

Common causes for hair loss

*Having low calorie or low protein diet

*Crash dieting

*Lost too much weight too soon

*Deficiency in zinc, vitamin B12 and iron

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kinita Kadakia Patel (@kskadakia)

The nutritionist also suggested some simple ways to prevent hair loss. Take a look:

Also Read | Hair loss? Add these food items to your diet

*Get your protein corrected: Protein is very important for hair. It is made of keratin, which requires biotin, an important amino acid.

*Get tested for zinc, folic, and vitamin deficiency

*If you continue to experience hair loss post a nutrition programme, consult your nutritionist, Kinita advised.