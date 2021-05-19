scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Four reasons you may be experiencing hair loss, according to a nutritionist

The nutritionist also suggested some simple ways to prevent hair loss

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 19, 2021 4:40:17 pm
hair lossProtein deficiency can lead to hair loss. (Source: pixabay)

Hair loss is not an uncommon problem. From climate change to health problems, including deficiency in nutrients, there can be multiple reasons for experiencing hair loss.

Nutritionist Kinita Kadakia Patel recently shared some of the commons causes of hair loss in an Instagram video.

Common causes for hair loss

*Having low calorie or low protein diet
*Crash dieting
*Lost too much weight too soon
*Deficiency in zinc, vitamin B12 and iron

 

The nutritionist also suggested some simple ways to prevent hair loss. Take a look:

*Get your protein corrected: Protein is very important for hair. It is made of keratin, which requires biotin, an important amino acid.
*Get tested for zinc, folic, and vitamin deficiency
*If you continue to experience hair loss post a nutrition programme, consult your nutritionist, Kinita advised.

