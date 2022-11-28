Get these tests done if you are experiencing severe hair fall

Persistent hair loss is one of the most common issues faced by both men and women. While some link it to improper care, others blame it on their lifestyle habits. However, it is crucial to understand that hair, more often than not, is a side-effect of certain nutritional deficiencies in your body. Dr Gurveen Waraich, a dermatologist, recently took to Instagram to share what tests you must get done if you are facing hair loss.

“Nutritionist deficiency is one of the most common causes of hair loss, especially in Indian women,” the expert started out saying. Take a look.

*Vitamin B12 and vitamin D: She explained that these vitamins are frequently low in India, owing to various diet, lifestyle and cultural factors. “So, it’s advisable to get these checked every six months,” Dr Waraich said, adding that supplementation “should preferably be under the guidance of a doctor because dosage is titrated according to the severity”.

*Iron deficiency: A deficiency of iron in the body is closely associated with diffuse hair loss. “Serum ferritin reflects iron stores in the body and is regarded as the most valuable lab test for iron deficiency,” the dermatologist shared.

In addition to nutritional deficiencies, one may also experience hair loss due to thyroid disorders. “Both hypo or hyper thyroid disorders can lead to hair fall, hair thinning and change in hair texture,” she mentioned.

She added that thyroid dysfunction, especially autoimmune, puts you at a higher risk of Alopecia Areata (patchy hair loss). “So, a 6-monthly thyroid checkup is advisable even when you are on thyroid medication,” the dermatologist advised.

Here are some other causes of hair fall, according to Dr Waraich:

*Genetic

*Stress

*Hormonal imbalance

*Telogen hair loss (postpartum, post-severe illness)

*Excessive chemical treatments (keratin, cysteine, rebonding)

