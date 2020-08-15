Hair loss? Add these food items to your diet

What you eat is extremely important for hair growth. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Reasons for hair loss could be many, from biological issues to lack of sufficient nutrients in your diet. Of course, it is important to keep your scalp clean in order to avoid hair loss, but what you eat also affects your hair. Thus, it is important to be critical of your diet. So keep hair woes at bay with these simple diet tips by Pooja Banga, director and nutritionist at Cultivating Health.

Protein

This is one of the most important ingredients. Proteins are the building blocks of hair, and thus it is important that your protein intake is sufficient. It is a must in your diet to have your hair grow quicker and healthier.

What to eat?

Eggs are the highest source of protein. Apart from including eggs in your diet, you can also go for beans and dairy products like milk, yogurt, and cheese.

Iron

Iron is equally essential since it helps in carrying oxygen to the other cells. Deficiency of iron causes anaemia which can lead to hair fall.

What to eat?

Spinach is probably the highest source of iron. Apart from spinach, lentils, oysters, red meat and apples can do wonders for your hair.

Vitamin C

Free radicals on our hair can prevent hair growth and even destroy the hair follicle. Vitamin C, being an anti-oxidant, prevents oxidative stress against these free radicals. It also prevents our hair from aging.

What to eat?

Citrus fruits like oranges, lemon, tomatoes, guavas, papayas, and strawberries should be added to your diet plan.

Omega 3 Fatty acids

Omega 3 not only prevents hair loss but also ensures the growth of luscious locks. Omega 3 nourishes your hair follicle and reduces inflammation which ensures hair growth and hair health.

What to eat?

Fish is the highest source of omega 3. Apart from fish one can also include nuts like almonds and walnuts in their diet. Even flaxseeds are a high source of Omega 3 and should be included in the diet in the form of roasted evening snacks.

Biotin

Biotin boosts the production of amino acids, which helps produce proteins which are important for hair growth.

What to eat?

Products like egg yolk, avocados, almonds, cauliflower, mushrooms and sweet potatoes are some of the rich sources of biotin.

But if you are wondering how to incorporate the above in your daily diet, we have you covered with these easy and effective ways of including these products in your diet without making any big changes.

Breakfast

You could include juices like oranges juice or tomato juice every morning along with your regular breakfast. You can also include omelet and cheese in your breakfast.

Lunch

You can add chicken, spinach, one bowl of lentils or mushrooms in your diet as a side dish. You can even add some yogurt in your lunch.

Evening snacks

You could switch your unhealthy snacks with roasted almonds, walnuts and flaxseeds. You could even add some fruit like an apple or papaya as a part of your evening snack.

Dinner

For dinner, you should go for something light. You could stick with your regular dinner and drink a glass of milk before you head to bed.

