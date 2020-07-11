Facing hairfall in monsoon? Here are some reasons and remedies

It’s not advisable to blow dry your hair during monsoon as the style would not stay owing to the weather conditions. (Source: Varinder Chawla) It’s not advisable to blow dry your hair during monsoon as the style would not stay owing to the weather conditions. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hairfall is a major concern in the monsoon season. Nutrition deficiency, especially of iron and zinc minerals, protein and vitamins, increase hair fall. Treatments like straightening, colouring, streaking cause irreparable damage to the hair cuticle and also damage the root. Various bacterial and fungal infections also see a rise during the monsoon due to increased moisture in the air.

Stress is also a major factor for hairfall, especially currently with everyone coping with challenges in Covid times, especially for women who have to manage household chores along with work from home. Meditation is a good way to get into stay calm and build inner reserves to face challenges.

* Food rich in iron, especially dark chocolate, cocoa and unprocessed cocoa powder is a rich source of iron-manganese magnesium and zinc.

* A healthy diet also makes a difference. Flax seeds, chia seeds, pumpkin and sesame seeds, almonds and walnuts are an excellent source of minerals, omega 3 and essential fatty acids.

* One should pre-condition their hair with organic coconut and hibiscus oil and use a hydrating paraben-free shampoo.

* Hair mesotherapy, in which the vitamins are directly injected next to the hair root, stimulates blood circulation around damaged hair follicles and this helps in repair and improves hairfall.

* PRP treatment is also used in which your own blood sample after centrifugation golden serum extract rich in endothelial and epidermal growth factors, etc, is injected next to the damaged hair follicles.

* PRP treatment claims to repair inflammation and increases blood circulation around the hair, effectively stopping hairfall and increasing the shaft density thickness. It may restore lustre and sheen too. Regular PRP treatment contributes to hair re-growth as well.

