Dermatologist busts common myths about hair fall, shares tips to control it

Hair fall is a common issue faced by both men and women. From pollution and stress to inadequate diet and hair care, it can happen due to a lot of reasons. To prevent the same, many resort to home remedies and products that may, in reality, end up doing more harm than good.

As such, dermatologist Dr Aanchal Panth recently busted a few such hair fall myths, that are anything but true. Additionally, she shared “what actually helps in controlling hair fall”.

Take a look.

View this post on Instagramhair A post shared by Dr. Aanchal I Dermatologist (@dr.aanchal.md)

*Myth: Oil massage helps control hair fall

Fact: According to Dr Panth, while oil massage can be relaxing, and helps relieve stress, it does not help with hair fall.

*Myth: Anti-hair fall shampoo controls hair loss

Fact: If you rely on anti-hair fall shampoos to solve your hair loss woes, you must stop now. “There are no ingredients in shampoos that can control hair fall. They can only clean the scalp,” she said.

ALSO READ | Summer grooming: Avoid these mistakes while shampooing your hair

*Myth: Not shampooing to prevent hair fall

Fact: A lot of people experience hair fall while shampooing their hair and, thus, refrain from it. However, keeping your scalp clean is absolutely important. “So, please wash your hair regularly,” the dermatologist suggested.

While curd can help control dandruff, it cannot reduce hair fall. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) While curd can help control dandruff, it cannot reduce hair fall. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

*Myth: Onion juice for hair fall issues

Fact: One of the most commonly suggested remedies, applying onion juice doesn’t prevent hair loss in reality. “There’s no scientific evidence to suggest that onion juice reduces hair fall.”

*Myth: Lemon and curd

Fact: While curd may help relieve dandruff, lemon should be avoided at all costs.

*Myth: Homemade masks

Fact: For those who are into DIY hair care, it’s important to know that homemade masks have no impact on hair fall. She said, “Masks only help in conditioning hair strands and improving inch hair quality.”

*Myth: Biotin supplement

Fact: Contrary to popular belief, biotin deficiency is rare. Hence, popping biotin will not stop hair fall.

Consuming a healthy diet is essential to reduce hair fall. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Consuming a healthy diet is essential to reduce hair fall. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

*Myth: Hair cut

Fact: Dr Panth said that getting a haircut has minimal impact on hair fall. “If you cut your hair short, the hair fall will be less visible as longer strands grab more attention.”

*Myth: Hair spa

Fact: Hair spa is like deep conditioning of hair strands. “It will temporarily make the hair appear shiny but has no impact on hair fall,” she explained.

Tips to control hair fall

*Do blood evaluation to find out any hormonal imbalance or iron deficiency

*Peptide serum must be applied twice a day

*Minoxidil lotion can help in reducing hair thinning

*Healthy diet, rich in fresh fruits and vegetable is advisable

*Regular exercise and de-stress.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!