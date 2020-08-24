Hair fall? Make this easy, effective DIY oil today

Let’s face it. All of us have experienced hair fall at some point and also tried various remedies — from hair packs to expensive treatments, but to no avail. While wholesome nutrition does play a role in treating hair fall, the issue sometimes stems from the roots. So it is important to make your hair strong from the roots. And one of the best ways to do so is by applying DIY hair fall specific oils that can do the trick for you.
Instead of just applying plain coconut oil, apply homemade infused oils that work like magic. Recently Ayurveda therapist and dietitian Dr Dixa Bhavsar shared a homemade oil recipe that you should try for lustrous and healthy hair.
Here’s how to prepare it.
So many of you've requested hair oil recipe that's easy to prepare and effective in treating hair fall, so here it is🤗 ⬇ Take 2 cups of coconut oil, half cup of sesame oil, half cup of castor oil and add a handful of curry leaves in it (you may add amla if you get them in the markets), add 1 tbsp of methi seeds 3-4 hibiscus flowers🌺, handful of hibiscus leaves🌿 and bring them to a boil until the leaves & flowers darken and the oil too. Switch off the flame. Let it cool down a bit then transfer the mixture into a glass container after straining it. You can apply this oil 2-3 times a week and experience the amazing results for yourself🤗. If you want, you can apply it daily, no issues with that either. You can make this oil at home without much efforts. The ingredients that I've mentioned are all available at home. Happy oil making🤗. Stay healthy🌸. Stay Safe🌻. Follow @drdixa_healingsouls for similar updates on health. 📷: @rujuta.diwekar.
Ingredients
2 cups – Coconut oil
½ cup – Sesame oil
½ cup – Castor oil
A handful of curry leaves
Can add amla
1 tbsp – Methi seeds
3-4 no – Hibiscus flowers
A handful of hibiscus leaves
Method
*Mix all the ingredients and bring to a boil until the mixture darkens.
*Switch off the flame.
*Let it cool down a bit, and then transfer to a glass container after straining it.
How to apply it?
*You can apply this oil two-three times a week. “If you want, you can apply it daily, no issues with that either,” said Dr Bhavsar.
Would you try it out soon?
