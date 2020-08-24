Hair fall? Make this easy, effective DIY oil today

Here's how you can make an effective hair oil for controlling hair fall. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Let’s face it. All of us have experienced hair fall at some point and also tried various remedies — from hair packs to expensive treatments, but to no avail. While wholesome nutrition does play a role in treating hair fall, the issue sometimes stems from the roots. So it is important to make your hair strong from the roots. And one of the best ways to do so is by applying DIY hair fall specific oils that can do the trick for you.

Instead of just applying plain coconut oil, apply homemade infused oils that work like magic. Recently Ayurveda therapist and dietitian Dr Dixa Bhavsar shared a homemade oil recipe that you should try for lustrous and healthy hair.

Here’s how to prepare it.

Ingredients

2 cups – Coconut oil

½ cup – Sesame oil

½ cup – Castor oil

A handful of curry leaves

Can add amla

1 tbsp – Methi seeds

3-4 no – Hibiscus flowers

A handful of hibiscus leaves

Method

*Mix all the ingredients and bring to a boil until the mixture darkens.

*Switch off the flame.

*Let it cool down a bit, and then transfer to a glass container after straining it.

How to apply it?

*You can apply this oil two-three times a week. “If you want, you can apply it daily, no issues with that either,” said Dr Bhavsar.

Would you try it out soon?

