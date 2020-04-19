Suffering from hair fall? Try these homemade remedies to curb it

Try these remedies to curb hair fall. (File Photo) Try these remedies to curb hair fall. (File Photo)

Hair fall might be a common phenomenon for some but with the increase in stress, it is bound to aggravate in a lot more people. If waking up and finding a few strands of hair on the pillow is the sight that greets you every day and worries you, we have collated some easy homemade remedies to control it.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil goes into the roots, strengthens and nourishes them. (File Photo) Coconut oil goes into the roots, strengthens and nourishes them. (File Photo)

You may have heard this a lot of times but there is some truth in repetition. Applying coconut oil can actually help a lot in curbing hair fall and even prevent depletion of protein. It goes into the roots, strengthens and nourishes them.

Yogurt

You can either include yoghurt in your diet or apply it in your hair. (File Photo) You can either include yoghurt in your diet or apply it in your hair. (File Photo)

Rich in probiotics, yoghurt can work wonders for your hair. Include this in your diet and you will notice the change in the texture almost immediately. You can also apply in on your hair and keep it for 20-30 minutes then rinse with lukewarm water.

Egg yolk

Egg yolk is known for strengthening hair. It not only does that but also stimulates hair growth. You can create an egg mask by taking two to three eggs and add two to three drops of lemon. Apply this generously on the hair and keep for 20 minutes. Wash it off with cold water after that.

Aloe Vera

If you are planning to have aloe vera juice, you will notice a change in your skin too. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) If you are planning to have aloe vera juice, you will notice a change in your skin too. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Filled with proteolytic enzyme, aloe vera apparently helps in making your hair voluminous. It has a noticeable effect on the hair, making it smooth and significantly reducing dandruff and itching. If you are planning to have aloe vera juice, you will notice a change in your skin, too.

