Hair breakage? Here’s how to pamper your hair after each wash

Our hair says a lot about us; it also reflects our health. Which is why it needs to be showered with some extra TLC, shared Pooja Nagdev, aromatherapist, cosmetologist and founder, Inatur. So say goodbye to dull and damaged locks by following these easy tips every time you wash your hair.

Hair wash

Washing your hair helps remove dirt and sebum from the scalp. But after you wash them, they usually become dry, rough and dehydrated. Hence, it is important to use a mild, sulphate-free shampoo that won’t dry the hair and scalp.

It’s not advisable to use a hair drier after every wash. Rather, gently pat your wet hair with a towel and loosely wrap it around your head, keeping it on for several minutes to remove excess water.

Then run a wide-tooth comb through your wet hair to remove tangles. Start combing your hair from the ends working your way up to the top.

Some hacks to pamper your hair

*Applying hair mask can be helpful after hair wash, before applying conditioner. It helps in deep conditioning, nourishment and boosting hair strength.

*Hair conditioner plays an important role in closing the open pores of the hair shaft and making them more manageable. One can add a few drops of rosemary oil or lavender oil to the conditioner. It should be applied on shaft/length of the hair. This also improves the appearance and manageability of hair, helps in easier brushing or combing and protecting the hair from damage.

*Apply hair serum post-shower. Serum can enhance the efficacy of your conditioning, makes hair healthier, shinier, lustrous. It also helps protect from dust and harmful UV Rays.

*You can apply hair gel to your hair after shampooing. It helps in providing moisture and nourishment to the hair.

*Make sure you dry your hair before tying them as wet hair is fragile and tends to easily break when tied.

