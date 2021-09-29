What colour should you dye your hair? Find the perfect shade with expert tips

Many people want to try out different looks for their hair, but are not sure as to what will suit them. Hair colour and hair cut can make or break your overall appeal. Which is why it is important to take a few things into consideration.

When it comes to hair colour, not many are absolutely sure of what they want. Which is all right. Picking the right hair colour can be a daunting task, but if done right, it can enhance your personality and boost your confidence.

Clelia Cecilia Angelon, founder and CEO of Surya Brasil, says that while the hue of the dye is primary, what’s even more important is the choice of being concerned for other living beings, environment and our own hair health. “Opt for hair colours that are cruelty-free, comprising nature-oriented botanically sourced ingredients like Ayurvedic herbs and plant extracts,” she says.

According to the expert, apart from alkaline chemicals, one also needs to check for non-existence of its by-products like ethanolamine, diethanolamine and triethanolamine. Angelon says going for semi-permanent hair colours rather than the permanent ones, is ideal.

Those who have a vibrant and lively personality must not hesitate to wear their style. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) Those who have a vibrant and lively personality must not hesitate to wear their style. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

“The semi-permanent colours do not require reaching cortex region as they are not meant for long-term effect and hence do not need ammonia or its by-products. The other benefit of semi-permanent hair colours is that you don’t have to worry much about the chosen colour going wrong. If you do not like the colour, it would take just a few washes to get rid of it,” she explains.

People who have black hair — and mostly colour for highlighting purposes — should avoid light shades. When a light shade is to be worn on black hair, it needs to be bleached first, which is harmful for the hair, Angelon says.

According to her, those who have grey hair can hide them with black hair dyes. Black is most natural and can go with any skin complexion. For warm complexions, one can choose from different shades of brown — dark, light, golden, or chocolate.

“Those who have a vibrant and lively personality must not hesitate to wear their style. There are many vibrant colours to complement their sense of life in the form of burgundy, mahogany or reddish dark blonde, which go with all skin complexions. Also, those who want a blend of style and subtlety can go for copper colours,” she concludes.

