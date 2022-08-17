Hair care: Try these yoga asanas for healthy strands, improved texture, reduced hair fall

Hair-related problems are common these days, with stress and poor lifestyle choices. But, much like with everything else, yoga can also help boost hair growth and give you a healthy head of hair.

Aditi Zawar, a digital creator, who shares videos on yoga and wellness, demonstrated some asanas on Instagram explaining how one can achieve the hair of their dreams, even if they are suffering from hair fall and hair loss issues right now.

She wrote in the caption, “In the past three years, my hair went from being dry, rough, weak and dull to thick and healthy. My hair fall has significantly reduced and my hair is growing faster.”

She added that she has been practising yoga daily and eating healthier foods. Zawar said that she also ties her hair while working out and combs it twice every day.

In the accompanying video, she performed a few asanas, which were:

1. Balasana or child’s pose, which involves folding your legs with your knees resting on the floor and then bending the upper half of the body forward to touch the head with the floor.

2. Adho Mukha Swasana or downward facing dog pose, which involves putting your weight on your arms and legs, by standing on your fours — your upper body bent forward and facing the floor.

3. Uttanasana, another forward-facing pose which involves folding your body, so that the upper body touches the knees and your arms are able to reach your toes or ankles.

4. Sasakasana or the rabbit pose, for which you have to again fold your legs and place the body’s weight on the knees, with the head touching the floor and your arms reaching the heels.

5. Sarvangasana or the shoulder stand, which is easier than a headstand. It involves lifting your head up in the air, making sure it does not bend. There is pressure on the neck and the shoulders that carry the weight of the body.

All of these asanas can improve the flow of blood to the head, which is good for the scalp and the hair.

Zawar also wrote, “One of the multiple benefits of yoga is its ability to reduce the symptoms of issues related to our hair and scalp.” She mentioned that these asanas,

* Improved hair growth

* Improved texture

* Reduced hair fall

* Help you get thick and healthy hair

“Hold each asana for 10-12 breaths,” she wrote.

Would you like to try?

