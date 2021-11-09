Four tips on how you can increase the volume of your hair

November 9, 2021 10:50:28 am
Let’s say you have to attend a wedding, or are planning a holiday to your favourite country. How do you ensure that your hair behaves and allows you to look fabulous in all the photographs? It is easy: you are only required to stick to the basics of hair care, in the days leading up to the event.
Ruchita Acharya, the founder of Glow and Green — a beauty content platform — says in the colder months, putting more styling products sometimes can cause the hair to look more dead than bouncy. She adds that too many chemicals or products will do no good. Instead, relying on natural, kitchen-based ingredients can do wonders.
As such, she shares four simple tips; read on.
1. Give hot towel steam treatment before washing your hair
Before applying shampoo and conditioner, it is vital to have a hair massage with castor oil. Leave it overnight, if possible. Before the shower, take a towel and drench it in hot water. Make a turban with the towel. The steam treatment will help lock the natural oils in the hair. This process will help you rejuvenate your hair immediately.
2. Put your hair upside down when you blow-dry
If you apply the normal method of blow-drying your hair, you won’t get bouncy hair. Having your hair upside down while you blow-dry is the best no-product tip to see quick results.
3. Use DIY salt spray to get those big beachy waves
If you are into big bouncy beachy hair, then this DIY recipe is for you. This three-ingredient spray is for when you want to wear your hair in curls. In boiled-chilled water, add sea salt and a bit of aloe vera water. Mix everything and pour it into a spray bottle. Instead of spending a fortune on fancy sprays, use this and get a quick bounce.
4. Don’t over-wash your hair; use dry shampoo powder
Many market-based dry shampoos can cause a white cast in your hair. By applying this dry shampoo powder, you can avoid over-washing hair every day or every other day.
First, add ½ tablespoon rice flour and ½ tablespoon cornstarch in a small bowl. Depending upon the colour of your hair, add ¼ teaspoon of cinnamon powder or cocoa powder into the mixture. Apply this into your roots. Rice flour and cornstarch will absorb excess oil, and your hair will be lifted from the roots. Cinnamon and cocoa powder will help reduce white cast on your hair.
