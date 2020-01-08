Wondering why your hair is limp? Here are easy ways to add some bounce

Who said you need hair extensions for voluminous hair? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Who said you need hair extensions for voluminous hair? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Your dress for tomorrow is in place, you have picked the accessories and, of course, the lip colour is sorted too. But there’s one slight problem — your hair feels limp and you are just sitting in the corner thinking back to those good hair days. So are you now contemplating whether to cancel the plan? We have you covered.

Ahead, we give you tips for hair that is thick and voluminous.

Cleanse the roots

One of the main causes of limp and greasy hair is that you may not be washing the roots properly. A common misconception is that if we wash the strands, we are good to go, but it is the roots that you need to get to. So, you must wash the scalp thoroughly. Once you have lathered, wash thoroughly so that no foam is left behind or it could make your scalp flaky.

Sleep with braids

If you want hair that’s thick and bouncy, braid your hair and simply sleep on it (the right way). Next day, you wake up with not just hair that seems voluminous but also a new hairstyle!

Try out a new hairdo

Go for a haircut that suits the shape of your face. Go for layers or the famous step-cut, which will give your hair the bounce you need.

Tease your hair

We all know the right way to brush our hair, but there is also a wrong way. That is exactly the step that will give you bouncy and thick hair. Take a comb and brush it, from the tips to roots. Every time you do this, take small sections of the hair so that the difference is visible.

Don’t over-condition

Conditioner is imperative, but it is important and certainly a key step post shampooing your hair. But sometimes, in a bid to get silky hair, we overdo it. Don’t worry, it is just not you. Minimise the use of conditioner, or simply just take a little in your palms and run it through your roots and not the tips.

