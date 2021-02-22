Here’s what happens when you sleep with wet hair

A hot shower with a luxurious body wash and a good hair wash at night can help one feel calm after a hectic day. It also helps one sleep faster and better. A lot of you would nod in agreement, isn’t it? But then, do you also sleep with your hair still wet after you have washed it?

While we might not pay much attention to it but Dr Jushya Sarin, a dermatologist, says that it is not the best thing to do. Sleeping with your hair wet causes more harm than good.

Want to know how? Read on.

Have you noticed how your fingers become pruney when soaked in water for a long time? The same happens with your hair. “When your hair is wet, it softens the weak strands and makes it prone to breaking and falling out when you toss and turn over on your pillow,” explains Dr Sarin, adding this softening isn’t too damaging if it happens occasionally, “but if you are routinely sleeping with wet hair, you could be putting your hair at greater risk”.

The damage is not only limited to hair breakage. “Wet hair means wet scalp. This can lead to overgrowth of fungus and bacteria, causing inflammation which causes further hair damage.”

Additionally, when you do not towel dry your hair and go to sleep as it is, it leads to scalp dryness. “Dry skin on the scalp leads to more production of oil, which in turn, can make your hair greasy and oily,” she adds.

