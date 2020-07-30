Here’s how wooden combs can improve the texture and quality of your hair

Wooden combs are often lighter in weight, and have softer bristles, which can minimise damage to the scalp. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Wooden combs are often lighter in weight, and have softer bristles, which can minimise damage to the scalp. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Caring for your hair should come naturally to you. You can use all the expensive products and ingredients, but if you do not understand the nature and texture of your hair, and what is it exactly that is plaguing it, you will not be able to find a solution. While most people try different things to add volume, reduce dandruff and improve the overall quality of their hair, the one area they miss out on is the type of brush/comb they use.

Believe it or not, wooden combs are considered to be better than regular plastic ones. While the latter may cause more breakage, a wooden comb comes with its fair share of benefits. Here, we discuss some of them so you can make an informed decision about hair care.

ALSO READ | Make homemade walnut oil a part of your hair care routine

Improved blood circulation

Wooden combs are often lighter in weight, and have softer bristles, which can minimise damage to the scalp, and improve the flow of blood. This, in turn, can improve the quality of hair, make you feel more relaxed, and produce oil more naturally, making scalp dryness and itchiness go away.

Less hair breakage

Wooden combs can prevent the breaking of hair. When you are already losing hair and going through many other problem, make the conscious decision to switch to a wooden comb. It can take care of hair fragility, and protect it from more damage. Regardless of whether your hair is wet or dry, the comb can glide glide smoothly, without pulling your hair.

ALSO READ | Here’s how you can tap into the many hair care benefits of amla

Less dandruff problem

Dandruff is a common hair affliction. As mentioned earlier, the wooden comb can improve the production of oil which, in turn, can keep the scalp from getting dry. Sharp-toothed combs, such as plastic ones, can cause scalp irritation. A wooden comb is gentler to use, and it is unlikely to cause hair breakage and scalp cuts. It can help a great deal with dandruff and associated problems.

Keep in mind that this is in addition to the regular hair care activities that you normally do. Try to use as many natural, kitchen item DIYs as possible, and be diligent in your approach.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd