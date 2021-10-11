Hair care: Five Indian DIYs that you cannot miss

Hair care can be confusing, especially if you have a plethora of products to choose from. But, many experts recommend going back to the roots (literally and theoretically) in the form of DIY products.

The festive season is a good time to inculcate healthy hair care habits. Supritha Ramesh, the director of Sash Products, shares some popular, age-old Indian hair care DIYs that can give you beautiful and long tresses. All of them involve some kitchen ingredients. Read on.

Curd, amla, and hibiscus powder for thick, long hair

Prepare a hair mask combining equal quantities of hibiscus powder, amla powder, and curd, to make a smooth paste and apply the mask all over your scalp. Leave it for at least 30 minutes and then wash it off with shampoo. The high content of amino acids in hibiscus powder produces a special kind of keratin protein that stimulates hair growth. Amla is rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that increase scalp circulation and reduce hair damage. Curd contains good bacteria that reduce scalp infection and condition hair.

Fenugreek and curd for silky and strong hair

Soak three-four tablespoons of fenugreek seeds in a cup filled with five tablespoons of curd overnight. In the morning, blend them to make a thick paste and apply it over the roots and massage it over the scalp. Keep for an hour and wash with lukewarm water. Fenugreek seeds are a rich source of protein, iron, flavonoids, and saponins that induce anti-inflammatory effects and make hair roots stronger. Besides, curd nourishes hair and makes it shinier and silkier.

Curry leaf and hibiscus with coconut oil to prevent hair fall

In a pan, warm two tablespoons of coconut oil and add 10-12 curry leaves and hibiscus powder. Leave the mixture to cool down and then massage it on the scalp. Leave it on for 45 minutes and then wash it off with a mild shampoo. Curry leaves contain antioxidants, proteins, beta-carotene, and iron that promote hair growth. Coconut oil contains fatty acids and vitamins that enhance hair texture and strengthen hair roots.

Amla powder and indigo for premature greying

Mix two tablespoons of amla powder with four tablespoons of indigo to create a thick paste. Apply the mask on the scalp and hair for 60 minutes and then wash it off with lukewarm water and mild shampoo. Henna naturally dyes hair, and also maintains overall scalp health by balancing pH levels. The paste removes excess oil that clogs follicles and prevents premature greying of hair.

Oiling hair frequently with castor oil

Castor oil is the best solution to restore your edges, prevent excessive shedding, and increase the hair density. Enriched with fatty acids and essential proteins, castor oil improves hair shaft flexibility and enhances the shine of the hair. Besides, the antimicrobial properties also prevent dandruff and other scalp issues. Make sure to apply only cold-pressed castor oil for best results.

