Hailey Bieber is a beauty and fashion guru: These Instagram posts are proof

Hailey Bieber doesn’t need an introduction. The model regularly shares snippets of her life on Instagram, and we couldn’t help but dig into it to let you in on some mindful tips that will surely better your life. Read on.

Make masks a part of your routine

Benefits of masking have not been explored enough. A mud mask can help suck out the gunk and dirt from your pores. Or you could try a hydrating face mask containing squalane or hylauronic acid. There are many available in the market. In fact, homemade concoctions work, too! Check them out here.

A coffee a day keeps laziness at bay!

Coffee lovers will agree there is nothing like starting your day with a cup of hot coffee. Not only does it keep you energised, it also keeps digestive disorder at bay. Earlier this year, Lavazza, the Italian brand, did a survey ‘Brewing Conversations’, wherein it found that at least 50 per cent of the 3,000 respondents opted for a cup of coffee as the first meal of the day!

Colourful eyeliners to amp up your look

The classic winged eyeliner in black has our heart. But whenever you are feeling low, choose colourful bright eyes. Bieber’s aces the lilac winged eyeliner!

A black dress will never go out of style

When in doubt, wear black. Bieber styled her backless dress without any accessories, and she looked stunning! If you want to amp it up, there is nothing like adding a pair of statement earrings or a blingy pair of heels to the look.

Self-care is key

This year has been all about self-preservation and self-care. Hailey Bieber, too, made sure she got enough of it. While she likes to take a dip in water, your definition of self-care can be different, ranging from manicures to enjoying desserts to absolutely anything else that you enjoy doing. Just make sure you get enough of it!

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle