Hailey Bieber all set to launch new skincare brand ‘Rhode’

Hailey Bieber is the latest celebrity to be launching her skincare brand this year. According to news reports, the brand will be called ‘Rhode’ — after the model’s own middle name — and it will essentially deal with beauty, skincare and wellness.

Reports suggest, the trademark covers “wellness merch, bath and shower products, beauty creams, personal cleaning products, cosmetics, makeup, fragrances, haircare, and skincare”.

In 2019, she had trademarked ‘Bieber Beauty’ after her wedding to singer Justin Bieber. According to a Harper’s Bazaar report, it was, however, rejected by the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office because her husband had a similar cosmetics application dating back to 2010. Per the report, the model had also tried ‘Dew Beauty’ and ‘Dewy Beauty’, but settled with ‘Rhode’.

It is fitting that the model would launch a beauty and skincare brand, for she keeps dishing out stunning looks on her social media. Earlier this year, she had told Harper’s Bazaar about her nature-inspired lockdown diet. She had revealed she was on a “plant-based diet for two months during the quarantine”.

The 24-year-old had also shared details about her skincare routine, and how she has mastered the art of ‘at-home facial’. “After the stay-at-home order took place, I started testing out different face masks and indulging in facial massage. I work with a massage therapist in L.A. who has taught me a lot about Gua Sha and I’m a big believer in facial massage to keep the skin looking fresh and young. It also feels so luxurious,” she was quoted as saying.

In December 2020, the model had revealed she suffers from a skin condition called perioral dermatitis, which is responsible for causing a red rash and bumps on her face.

While there is no official date of launch for Rhode beauty, there does seem to be an Instagram account already live with 14.7k followers!

