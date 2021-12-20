Hailey Baldwin Bieber’s latest tattoo speaks of her love for New York City

Tattoos are often an extension of our personality. Usually, people get themselves inked with something that is meaningful to them. Hailey Baldwin Bieber, for instance, has got herself a tattoo that speaks of the love she has for a certain city: New York.

The 25-year-old supermodel, who is married to singer Justin Bieber, has inked the words “New York” behind her ear, along with a diamond design on it. Sharing the picture of the art, tattoo artist Doctor Woo wrote on Instagram, “Lil NY love on Hailey awhile back.”

ALSO READ | Hailey and Justin Bieber share unseen wedding pictures on anniversary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doctor Woo (@_dr_woo_)

The words are in cursive and lowercase, and according to People report, Hailey once trained at the American Ballet Theatre in Manhattan as a teenager, and her career ended due to a foot injury.

In March this year, she got a matching ‘peaches’ tattoo with her husband, celebrating the release of his single ‘Peaches‘. While the singer had got it done on his neck, his wife had displayed the exact same tattoo on her forearm. Those tattoos were also done by Woo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

Per the report, Hailey had previously revealed that she has “20-something” tattoos. She was quoted as telling Elle that the only one that she “would never” again get is that of a handgun, which is on her middle finger. She had got it done when she was in her teens in 2015. “I think at 18, I was like, ‘Yeah! That looks cool.’ But now, as a 24-year-old, I would never do that. I think guns are violent,” the model was quoted as saying in March.

What do you think of her latest ink?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!