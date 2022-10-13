Beware! These four habits may increase fine lines and wrinkles on your face

Many people believe that fine lines and wrinkles are exclusively associated with old age. While it is true that the skin starts to sag and get wrinkly with time, premature aging is also common and people ought to know about it. According to Dr Shruti Saini, cosmetologist and founder of Smiles For Miles, Delhi, the collagen content reduces as we age, which contributes to fine lines and wrinkles appearing on the skin.

“Apart from this, genetics also plays a role in skin aging. Other habits like skipping moisturisers and sunscreen, smoking, over-exfoliating the skin and over-washing it, deficiency of vitamins and minerals, sleeping in inappropriate positions or not sleeping enough also factor in,” she says.

Dr Saini explains in detail four crucial points, which may be culprits behind accelerated aging; read on.

1. Skipping moisturisers

Moisturisers, she says, are commonly used to reduce fine lines and make the skin appear smooth and soft. “There are many products that make claims of skin rejuvenation; they have moisturisers in them containing ingredients like glycerin, petrolatum and dimethicone. The eye area is more prone to wrinkles as it lacks oil glands, which can cause dryness more frequently. One should gently handle the skin here while removing makeup or applying any face cream/serum. Invest in a good eye cream, as some face moisturisers can irritate the skin around your eyes,” says the doctor, adding that products containing retinoids, peptides, and vitamin A derivatives can stimulate collagen production.

2. Avoiding excessive sun exposure

From birth, the face is constantly exposed to sunlight, making the skin accumulate damage that leads to the appearance of visible signs of aging. The expert says that continuous UV exposure also leads to loss of pigmentation and vascular homogeneities, loss of skin elasticity, and degradation of skin texture (elastosis, hyperkeratosis, and yellowing).

“If you want to avoid wrinkles and fine lines due to photo-aging, always wear a sunscreen with SPF of 30 or higher, providing protection against both UVA and UVB.”

3. Avoid smoking

The doctor says smoking can directly affect the skin quality and cause premature wrinkles. “This is because smoking increases production of free radicals. Smoking signs like ‘crow’s feet’ around eyes and drooping eyelids are frequently seen. Tobacco’s role in premature skin aging provides leverage to smokers to quit or reduce the habit.”

4. Nutrition

“Keeping a check on your diet that contributes to premature wrinkles can be helpful,” Dr Saini suggests.

“One should drink at least 2-3 litres of water every day to reverse wrinkles. Many researches suggest consuming foods rich in vitamin C helps with collagen production and also fights free radicals. A diet with low sugars and refined carbohydrates may help the skin to look more youthful,” she adds.

